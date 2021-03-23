Considering how everything else has gone this past year, March was bound to be mad. So far, it hasn’t disappointed.

The last perfect NCAA Tournament bracket was busted before the first round was over. The second round just wrapped with an even dozen upsets already in the books — a record for the opening 48 games and just one shy of the mark for the entire tournament — with all kinds of possibilities still out there.

“You gotta bring that fire,” said Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, whose team is the tournament’s overall top seed. “Because all it takes is one good game and you can be out.”