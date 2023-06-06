Marlins overcome 4-run deficit; beat Royals, 9-6

 | Tue, Jun 06, 2023
By

Sports

June 6, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Luis Arraez (3) of the Miami Marlins hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at loanDepot park on June 5, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Eric Espada/Getty Images/TNS)

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez had three hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .399, and the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-6 on Monday night.

Arraez drove in two runs for the Marlins, who erased an early four-run deficit and won their fourth straight game. Bryan De La Cruz hit his eighth homer, while Jon Berti, Nick Fortes and Joey Wendle had two hits apiece.

After going hitless in four at-bats Friday against Oakland, Arraez is 10 for 13 over the last three games.

