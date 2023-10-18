Marmaton Valley celebrates senior night 

MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High volleyball team celebrated senior night by splitting a pair of home matches against Marais des Cygnes Valley and Northeast at home Tuesday.

The senior Wildcats honored were Brooklyn Adams, Janae Granere and Payton Scharff.

“Janae, Payton and Brooklyn all developed strong friendships with their younger teammates and led by example,” head coach Megan Blythe said. “They were encouraging and uplifting to their teammates, often taking time to help a younger player improve in technique and inspiring their team to take risks and play competitively.”