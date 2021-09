MORAN — It was déjà vu all over again Tuesday for Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team.

The Wildcats fended off Northeast-Arma, 25-23, in their first set before pulling away in the second, 25-16, to complete the straight-set victory.

Then, Marmaton Valley completed the feat with identical scores, 25-23 and 25-16, in a straight-set win over Oswego.