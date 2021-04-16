Marmaton Valley falls to Jayhawk-Linn softball

MOUND CITY — Offense was hard to come by Thursday for Marmaton Valley High’s softball team, which dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker at Jayhawk-Linn in the first game of a doubleheader, and then falling, 8-1, in the nightcap.

Payton Scharff’s three-run home run in the third inning of the opener put the Wildcats on top, 3-1. The shot drove in Aly Ard, who had singled, and Kayla Ard, who had walked with two outs in the inning.

But the Wildcats were unable to continue any rallies from there, stranding two runners in the fourth, a runner on second in the sixth and another runner on first in the top of the seventh, and having a baserunner thrown out at third in the fifth to end the inning.