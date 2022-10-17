 | Mon, Oct 17, 2022
Marmaton Valley falls to Lebo in district showdown

Marmaton Valley dropped its second straight district game Friday. The Wildcats' 46-0 loss to Lebo means MV will be on the road to start the eight-man playoffs in two weeks.

Sports

October 17, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Cesar Morales (48) makes a block against Lebo Friday for Marmaton Valley High. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s hopes to host a playoff game were doused Friday, with a 46-0 loss to visiting Lebo.

The Wildcats fell to 2-2 in district play (3-4 overall) with the loss, meaning they can finish no higher than third in the final district standings. The top two teams in each district will host a playoff game Oct. 27. The third- and fourth-place teams will be on the road the same evening.

The third-place seed will be determined this week when Marmaton Valley travels to St. Paul. The Indians also are at 2-2 in district action.

