Marmaton Valley knocks off rival Uniontown

MORAN — Brayden Lawson scored 22 points — 16 in the second half — as Marmaton Valley High rallied for a 57-51 win over Uniontown Thursday at Marmaton Valley’s preseason tournament.

The Wildcats trailed 31-23 at halftime before Lawson erupted for eight points in both the third and fourth quarters to spark the comeback.

Marmaton Valley outscored Uniontown 17-5 in the third quarter to take a 40-36 lead.

Marmaton Valley hit just enough free throws down the stretch, 9 of 19, to seal the win.

Tyler Lord followed with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter to keep Marmaton Valley close to the Eagles. Jaedon Granere added 11.

Colter Powell scored 21 and Dredyn Marlow 14 for the Eagles. Marmaton Valley’s Thomas Allee dribbles in a junior varsity game Thursday. Photo by Clarissa Howell / MVHS

Marmaton Valley also prevailed, 43-37, in the junior varsity contest, led by Thomas Allee’s 13 points. Ethan Lawson added nine, Kris McVey had eight and Dagan Barney seven. Kaden McVey scored six.

The Wildcats wrapped up tournament play Friday evening against Chetopa, but not before press time, to wrap up their pre-Christmas basketball schedule. Marmaton Valley resumes play Jan. 3 against the same Hornets squad.

Uniontown (12-19-5-15—51)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Knight 1 0 3 2

Marlow 3/2 2 4 14

Harris 2 3 1 7

L. Stewart 2 3 4 7

Powell 5/2 2 5 21