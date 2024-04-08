Marmaton Valley rallies to nip Northeast

ARMA — Marmaton Valley High rallied, but came up just short Friday in the first game of its doubleheader with Northeast-Arma Friday.

The Wildcats had no such trouble in Game 2.

Marmaton Valley rallied for six runs in the top of the fifth, including Ty Lord’s RBI single to break an 8-8 deadlock, giving the Wildcats their first victory of the 2024 season, 9-8.

Marmaton Valley was back in action Monday at home vs. Southeast-Cherokee, but results were not available by press time.