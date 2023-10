COLONY — The Marmaton Valley High football dominated Crest 54-6 on Friday.

The Wildcats (5-1) outdid the Lancers in every aspect of the game by scoring seven touchdowns, forcing three turnovers, recovering two fumbles and making one interception. Two of Marmaton Valley’s forced turnovers ended up going for touchdowns.

Marmaton Valley jumped out to a 30-0 lead before Crest could get on the scoreboard.