Marmaton Valley scores early, often in win over YC

MORAN — On a night of stars for Marmaton Valley High, none shined as brightly as did sophomore Cooper Scharff Friday in a 72-8 win over Yates Center.

It didn’t take Scharff long to make his mark either. He returned the opening kickoff 59 yards for a touchdown against visiting Yates Center before adding two interceptions, including one returned for a 53-yard touchdown. (The other also would have been a touchdown return, but that score was negated by a holding penalty.)

Oh, and Scharff added three more scores — two via the run; another on a reception from Brayden Lawson — despite touching the ball only five times in all.

Marmaton Valley High’s Tyler Lord, left, hauls in a pass in front of Yates Center defender Colton Burkholder Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

He wound up with 216 yards of total offense, more than the rest of the team combined.

He was hardly alone. As a team, the Wildcats averaged 18.5 yards per snap.

Lawson completed 6 of 9 passes for 191 yards and three scores. Jaedon Granere had a pair of receptions, both of which he took for touchdowns, while Tyler Lord’s only reception went for a 61-yard touchdown pass as well.

Marmaton Valley led 32-0 after one quarter and 72-0 by the latter stages of the first half.

Despite being woefully undermanned, Yates Center was able to find its footing late in the half. Marmaton Valley High’s Jaedon Granere kicks off against Yates Center Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS / Iola Register

Yates Center embarked on an eight-play, 84-yard touchdown drive to get onto the scoreboard on a 4-yard run from Ben Cook.

Unofficially, Yates Center’s Jeremiah Jones had 24 yards rushing, followed by Gavin Busteed’s 20. Cook completed 4 of 9 passes for 26 yards. Colton Burkholder had 17 yards on three catches; Busteed added a nine-yard reception.

Marmaton Valley (2-0) travels to Northeast-Arma Friday. Yates Center hosts St. Paul.

YC 0-8-x-x—8

MV 32-40-x-x—72

First quarter

MV — Scharff, 59 yd kickoff return (PAT good)