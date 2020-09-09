Marmaton Valley splits; Yates Center goes 0-2

EUREKA — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team started slowly, but picked up the pace nicely from there Tuesday.

The Wildcats “weren’t ready to play” against host Eureka, and fell in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16.

Rather than mope, Marmaton Valley responded with a bang in its second match of the evening, against Yates Center, winning 25-18, 25-18.