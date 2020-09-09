Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley splits; Yates Center goes 0-2

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats picked up another match victory Tuesday, defeating Yates Center. A slow start did in MV in a loss to Eureka.

September 9, 2020 - 10:40 AM

Marmaton Valley’s Raveyn Kegler sets up a teammate against Yates Center High on the volleyball court Tuesday. Marmaton Valley won in straight sets. Photo by Courtesy of Halie Luken

EUREKA — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team started slowly, but picked up the pace nicely from there Tuesday.

The Wildcats “weren’t ready to play” against host Eureka, and fell in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16.

Rather than mope, Marmaton Valley responded with a bang in its second match of the evening, against Yates Center, winning 25-18, 25-18.

