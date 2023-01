PLEASANTON — The Marmaton Valley High were dealt tough blows in their matchups at Pleasanton on Tuesday.

Marmaton Valley’s boys and girls went on quite the run this past week, playing five games in seven days, a tiring stretch to say the least.

The Wildcat boys (5-6; 1-0) were outshot in a high scoring 80-69 loss while Marmaton Valley’s girls (8-5; 1-0) were shut out in the fourth quarter and fell by one point to the Blu-Jays, 27-26.