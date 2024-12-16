 | Mon, Dec 16, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley tops Chetopa

Three Marmaton Valley players scored in double figures, led by Brayden Lawson's 19 as the Wildcats thumped Chetopa 62-24 Friday, in the final round of Marmaton Valley's preseason tournament.

Sports

December 16, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Bryant Uhlrich, right, controls the ball against Chetopa Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s boys ended tournament week on a high note Friday.

The Wildcats blitzed visiting Chetopa early, taking leads of 21-6 after one quarter and 38-10 at the break.

The Wildcats placed three players in double figures of their 62-24 victory. The win capped a 2-1 week at Marmaton Valley Preseason Tournament and puts the Wildcats at 3-1 headed into an extended Christmas break. 

Brayden Lawson keyed an early Wildcat run, scoring 10 in the first quarter. The scoring was more spread out in the second quarter before Lawson took over again after the break, scoring seven to wind up with 19. Jaedon Granere and Garrett Morrison added 13 apiece. Dominic Smith chipped in with eight.

Lawrence Holt paced Chetopa with 15.

The Wildcats return Jan. 3 at Chetopa.

Chetopa (6-4-4-10—24)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Carter 0 0 1 0

Berzas 0 0 2 0

Holt 6/1 0 0 15

Robinson 2 0 0 4

Lewelin 1/1 0 2 5

Totals 9/2 0 5 24

MV (21-17-11-13—62)

Related
December 13, 2024
December 10, 2024
February 20, 2023
February 18, 2022
Most Popular