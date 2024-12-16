Marmaton Valley tops Chetopa

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s boys ended tournament week on a high note Friday.

The Wildcats blitzed visiting Chetopa early, taking leads of 21-6 after one quarter and 38-10 at the break.

The Wildcats placed three players in double figures of their 62-24 victory. The win capped a 2-1 week at Marmaton Valley Preseason Tournament and puts the Wildcats at 3-1 headed into an extended Christmas break.

Brayden Lawson keyed an early Wildcat run, scoring 10 in the first quarter. The scoring was more spread out in the second quarter before Lawson took over again after the break, scoring seven to wind up with 19. Jaedon Granere and Garrett Morrison added 13 apiece. Dominic Smith chipped in with eight.

Lawrence Holt paced Chetopa with 15.

The Wildcats return Jan. 3 at Chetopa.

Chetopa (6-4-4-10—24)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Carter 0 0 1 0

Berzas 0 0 2 0

Holt 6/1 0 0 15

Robinson 2 0 0 4

Lewelin 1/1 0 2 5

Totals 9/2 0 5 24

MV (21-17-11-13—62)