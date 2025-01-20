Marmaton Valley tops Yates Center in ‘Round 1’

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s boys brought home a hard-fought 60-49 win over Yates Center Friday evening.

The teams won’t have to wait long for a rematch.

Marmaton Valley will square off against the same Yates Center squad at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Iola Elementary School gymnasium to tip off the War on 54 Midseason Tournament.

From there, the teams will play either Anderson County or Cherryvale in semifinal action on Thursday, with the tournament wrapping up on Friday.

IF THEIR initial showdown is any indication, tournament fans will be in for a treat when the Wildcat v. Wildcat 2.0 edition tips off.

Marmaton Valley broke open a two-point lead with a 16-7 run spanning the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Marmaton Valley held a 17-14 lead after one quarter before Yates Center rallied to take a 30-28 lead at the break. Marmaton Valley nudged back in front, 44-42, after three.

Jaedon Granere scored 18 and Brayden Lawson 15 to lead MV. Dominic Smith chipped in with 10.

Meanwhile, Ben Cook scored 15 and Gavin Busteed 10 to pace Yates Center. Marmaton Valley High’s Ryan Pugh (33) is defended by Yates Center’s Kate Damon in a junior varsity game Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MARMATON Valley also prevailed, 40-21, in the junior varsity matchup. Thomas Allee scored 15 and Kaden McVey 13 to lead Marmaton Valley, followed by Dagan Barney with six, Brady Burton four and Kris McVey and Ethan Lawson with one each.

Asher Arnold and Keagan Tadlock had five points each for Yates Center’s JV, followed by Jacob Smoot and Eric Zajacs with four each. Colton Burkholder scored two and Micol Dixon one.

