 | Wed, Apr 27, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley track fares well at Jayhawk Invite

Several other Wildcat thinclads offered up strong marks.

By

Sports

April 26, 2022 - 3:24 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Pauline Thery earns a gold medal in the 3200-meter run Monday at the Jayhawk-Linn Invitational. Photo by Kaitlyn Drake / MVHS

MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High’s track teams mined for some serious gold Monday at the Jayhawk-Linn Invitational.

The Wildcat girls, buoyed by first-place finishes by Janae Granere in the 200-meter dash, long jump and triple jump, took third as a team. She was joined atop the medal stand by Pauline Thery in the 3200-meter run and Piper Barney, who won the high jump.

On the boys’ side, Jaedon Granere took second in both the 100 meters and 400 meters and third in the 200 meters.

Related
April 13, 2022
April 7, 2022
March 30, 2022
April 30, 2021
Most Popular