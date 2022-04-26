Marmaton Valley track fares well at Jayhawk Invite

MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High’s track teams mined for some serious gold Monday at the Jayhawk-Linn Invitational.

The Wildcat girls, buoyed by first-place finishes by Janae Granere in the 200-meter dash, long jump and triple jump, took third as a team. She was joined atop the medal stand by Pauline Thery in the 3200-meter run and Piper Barney, who won the high jump.

On the boys’ side, Jaedon Granere took second in both the 100 meters and 400 meters and third in the 200 meters.