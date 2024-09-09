Marmaton Valley wins thriller

OSWEGO — Three autumns ago, Marmaton Valley and Oswego High squared off in a battle for the ages, setting a scoreboard full of state records when the Wildcats prevailed, 106-98.

While Friday’s 2024 season-opener didn’t have nearly as many points, the drama was just as thick.

The Wildcats’ Cooper Scharff scored a short touchdown run with 25 seconds left to break a 28-28 deadlock.

Marmaton Valley held back Oswego’s final three desperation heaves to secure a 34-28 victory.

The win lifts the Wildcats to 1-0, and head coach Max Mickunas a bit worse for wear.

“One of the players told me it looked like my bald spot had shrunk a little,” Mickunas joked. “Maybe it did, but I think these gray hairs are here to stay.”

Still, Mickunas knew well what kind of battle Oswego was going to pose, particularly in Week 1.

“It stressed me out all summer,” he said. “They have a really good offense, and a lot of seniors, and they are a really well-coached team.”

The first half was the polar opposite of that 2021-scorefest as both defenses held strong through much of the first half.

Scharff plowed in from 11 yards out with 2 minutes left in the half to break the scoreless deadlock. Then senior Jaedon Granere stepped in front of an Indian pass at midfield, racing 35 yards for another score.

Marmaton Valley led 12-0 at the break.

But Oswego changed the momentum early in the third quarter, picking off a Wildcat pass at the Marmaton Valley 34. Oswego’s Owen Jackson scored one play later on a 34-yard touchdown run to pare the deficit to 14-8. The Indians retained possession by successfully converting an onside kick, leading to Demetri Williamson’s 4-yard touchdown run.

What followed was a dizzying display of offense between both teams.

Marmaton Valley quarterback Brayden Lawson tossed a pair of touchdown passes, one to Granere, the other a long pass to Tyler Lord on fourth-and-15 that bounced off the defender’s hands before Lord snared the ball and raced into the end zone.

“It was an insanely lucky play, but it was a great heads-up play by Tyler,” Mickunas said. “He made several key receptions on third down. And Jaedon did a great job of extending plays for us.”