Marmaton Valley, Yates Center drop matches

UNIONTOWN — The road was a rough one Tuesday for Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats, who fell in straight sets to host Uniontown, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-11.
Aly Ard had seven kills to lead the way for Marmaton Valley. Janae Granere was next with six kills, followed by Kendall Scharff with five.
Raveyn Kegler had 17 assists. Tayven Sutton had seven points.
