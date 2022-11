MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School volleyball player Janae Granere was named October’s Iola Register Athlete of the Month.

Granere, along with the rest of her teammates, finished the season with a 21-15 overall mark and a 9-5 record in Three Rivers district play. The Wildcats fell to Olpe in the playoffs.

Granere, a junior, has played since she was in seventh grade.