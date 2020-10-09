Marshall investigated for possible player mistreatment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall has confirmed that the school is conducting an internal investigation amid allegations he mistreated players.

“I’m aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process. I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team,” Marshall, the school’s all-time winningest coach, wrote in a text message to The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website.

Stadium, a multiplatform sports network, said the inquiry began after the university learned it was conducting an investigation in which it interviewed 36 players and former coaches.