Marshall investigated for possible player mistreatment

October 9, 2020 - 3:14 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall has confirmed that the school is conducting an internal investigation amid allegations he mistreated players.

“I’m aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process. I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team,” Marshall, the school’s all-time winningest coach, wrote in a text message to The Athletic, a subscription-based sports website.

Stadium, a multiplatform sports network, said the inquiry began after the university learned it was conducting an investigation in which it interviewed 36 players and former coaches.

