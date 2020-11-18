Menu Search Log in

Marshall resigns at WSU

Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall announced his resignation Tuesday, months after an investigation was announced that he had been abusive to his players. Long-time assistant Isaac Brown has been tapped as interim coach.

By

Sports

November 18, 2020 - 9:32 AM

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall announced his resignation Tuesday, months after the school received allegations of abuse and player mistreatment. Photo by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / TNS

WICHITA, Kan. — Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday as Wichita State men’s basketball coach, nearly three months into an investigation that he physically and verbally abused players.

Marshall, who brought the Shockers back to national relevance in reaching the 2013 Final Four and won the most games in program history during his 13 seasons, reached an agreement with WSU that will pay him $7.75 million over six years, the school announced in a release.

Isaac Brown, WSU’s longest-tenured assistant, will serve as interim coach.

Related
October 9, 2020
January 22, 2020
March 26, 2015
May 26, 2010
Trending