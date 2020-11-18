Marshall resigns at WSU

WICHITA, Kan. — Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday as Wichita State men’s basketball coach, nearly three months into an investigation that he physically and verbally abused players.

Marshall, who brought the Shockers back to national relevance in reaching the 2013 Final Four and won the most games in program history during his 13 seasons, reached an agreement with WSU that will pay him $7.75 million over six years, the school announced in a release.

Isaac Brown, WSU’s longest-tenured assistant, will serve as interim coach.