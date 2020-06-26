Mason earns G-League MVP honor

Former University of Kansas guard Frank Mason III, now playing for the Wisconsin Herd, is the 2019-20 NBA G League Most Valuable Player.
Mason, 26 earned the honor in a vote by the league’s 28 head coaches and general managers.
Mason was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft after earning consensus college player of the year honors in his senior season at KU.
