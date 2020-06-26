Menu Search Log in

Mason earns G-League MVP honor

Former Kansas Jayhawk, Frank Mason, has been awarded the NBA G-League's Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season.

June 26, 2020 - 2:41 PM

Kansas' Frank Mason (0) drives for a bucket against Michigan State during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 19, 2017, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo by Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/TNS

Former University of Kansas guard Frank Mason III, now playing for the Wisconsin Herd, is the 2019-20 NBA G League Most Valuable Player.

Mason, 26 earned the honor in a vote by the league’s 28 head coaches and general managers.

Mason was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft after earning consensus college player of the year honors in his senior season at KU.

