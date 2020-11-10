Masters Week gets quiet start

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Take away a few white scoreboards in their usual places behind the greens, and the green television stands behind the 12th tee and a few other strategic locations, and this is what Augusta National looks like in November.

It looks bigger because hardly anyone is there.

The grandstands are gone. The ropes are missing, replaced by painted lines — dark green, of course — around the tee boxes and greens and marking spots along the fairway to show the few people allowed at the Masters where they can stand.