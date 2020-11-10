Menu Search Log in

Masters Week gets quiet start

The Masters will tee off this week, more than six months later than originally planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now, special rules are in place, including no fans in the stands.

In a scene unlike any other at the Masters, gallery guard William E. Hardy has the course to himself watching over the first fairway by the giant Masters scoreboard that normally is bustling with patrons snapping photos during the first practice round at Augusta National Golf Club Monday. The tournament is being played without patrons this year. Photo by Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / TNS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Take away a few white scoreboards in their usual places behind the greens, and the green television stands behind the 12th tee and a few other strategic locations, and this is what Augusta National looks like in November.

It looks bigger because hardly anyone is there.

The grandstands are gone. The ropes are missing, replaced by painted lines — dark green, of course — around the tee boxes and greens and marking spots along the fairway to show the few people allowed at the Masters where they can stand.

