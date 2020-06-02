Menu Search Log in

Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral

Champion boxer Floyd Mayweather has asked the family of George Floyd if he could pay for Floyd's funeral and memorial services.

By

Sports

June 2, 2020 - 10:16 AM

Boxer Floyd Mayweather at the Los Angeles Clippers Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/TNS

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer.

Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.

Related
June 2, 2020
June 1, 2020
May 29, 2020
April 6, 2020
Trending