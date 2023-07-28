 | Fri, Jul 28, 2023
McDaniel confident in Dolphins CB depth

Jalen Ramsey will have surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The injury happened during an 11-on-11 drill during Miami’s second practice of training camp. Mike McDaniel said it was a non-contact injury that happened while he was matched up against receiver Tyreek Hill. 

July 28, 2023 - 3:18 PM

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, shown here before a home game against the New York Jets on Jan. 8, 2023, is looking forward to visiting his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the coming season. (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey, set for surgery on Friday, addressed his Miami Dolphins teammates a day earlier about the injury and told them not to worry or feel sorry for him.

The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee at the end of Thursday’s practice and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. But he vowed — bragged a little — that he could beat whatever timeline for return doctors give him.

“It really moved a lot of people,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. “He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team, how this team has accepted him, how he has been in the league a little bit and how he knows what we’re doing here, in his opinion, is special, for his position group not to waiver, and exuded all the confidence that he had in that position group.”

