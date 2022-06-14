McEnroe: Tennis outbursts were ‘coping mechamism’

John McEnroe, still the greatest tennis player NYC ever produced, said his infamous outbursts were coping mechanisms that masked issues dealing with the emotional toll of a complicated personal life and pressurized career.

The profanity, often directed toward the umpire, inspired McEnroe’s ‘angry rebel’ reputation, which ultimately became his lucrative brand.

“A lot of the times I was getting angry I was hiding something that was completely different,” McEnroe said. “And thinking something different.