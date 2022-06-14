 | Tue, Jun 14, 2022
McEnroe: Tennis outbursts were ‘coping mechamism’

John McEnroe became notorious during his tennis heyday for his outlandish arguments with various officials. Decades later, the "angry rebel" admits many outbursts were hiding other mental issues.

June 14, 2022 - 2:27 PM

John McEnroe attends the "McEnroe" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater Friday in New York City. Photo by (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/TNS)

John McEnroe, still the greatest tennis player NYC ever produced, said his infamous outbursts were coping mechanisms that masked issues dealing with the emotional toll of a complicated personal life and pressurized career.

The profanity, often directed toward the umpire, inspired McEnroe’s ‘angry rebel’ reputation, which ultimately became his lucrative brand.

“A lot of the times I was getting angry I was hiding something that was completely different,” McEnroe said. “And thinking something different.

