McGowen claims first career win at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Jackson McGowen, Humboldt, an up- and-coming Midwest Modified driver, recorded his first career feature win in the Love’s Travel Stop Midwest Modifieds Friday at Humboldt Speedway.

McGowen comes from a long line of dirt track racing stars, and the heritage showed. He took the lead mid-race, and proceeded to hold off some talented competition. Veteran Scott Collins of Humboldt finished second, with Chanute’s Tyler Davis, Jon Westhoff and Joey Decoster rounding out the top five of the 15-car field.

Tyler Kidwell, meanwhile, is no stranger to Victory Lane. Kidwell recorded his first feature win of 2021 in Ray’s Metal Depot B-Mod feature action, topping the competitive 16-car field. Jake Richards of Lansing powered his Dodge-powered machine into second. Pittsburg pilot Brian McGowen bested suspension woes late in the race to take third. Fourth went to Jerry Morgan of Fort Scott, with Humboldt’s Dan Daniels locking down fifth.