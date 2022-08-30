McIlroy a ‘Super Bowl’ champ

ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy walked toward the stage in the media room at East Lake, the FedEx Cup silver and shiny on the table, when he raised his arm and declared with a smile, “Super Bowl champ!”

That was more another dig at LIV Golf than sizing up his season.

The reference was banter he had exchanged with a reporter at the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs when asked if it was the hardest trophy to win. McIlroy would know better than anyone now that he’s a three-time winner, who also twice failed to win as the No. 1 seed.