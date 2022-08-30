 | Tue, Aug 30, 2022
McIlroy a ‘Super Bowl’ champ

August 30, 2022 - 2:31 PM

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/TNS)

ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy walked toward the stage in the media room at East Lake, the FedEx Cup silver and shiny on the table, when he raised his arm and declared with a smile, “Super Bowl champ!”

That was more another dig at LIV Golf than sizing up his season.

The reference was banter he had exchanged with a reporter at the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs when asked if it was the hardest trophy to win. McIlroy would know better than anyone now that he’s a three-time winner, who also twice failed to win as the No. 1 seed.

