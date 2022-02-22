 | Tue, Feb 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Medina Spirit stripped of Derby win

Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner after a ruling by state racing stewards on Monday.

By

Sports

February 22, 2022 - 9:25 AM

Kentucky stewards suspended Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, for a 90-day period running from March 8 to June 5, and fined him $7,500. If the Maryland Jockey Club recognizes Baffert’s suspension in Kentucky, he would be ineligible to enter horses in the May 21 Preakness Stakes. Photo by TNS

Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner after a ruling by state racing stewards on Monday.

The since-deceased Medina Spirit tested positive after the race last May for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day. The positive test threw the world’s best-known horse race into turmoil and cast an unflattering spotlight on trainer Bob Baffert, considered the face of horse racing after he guided horses to the Triple Crown in 2015 and 2018.

Medina Spirit finished half a length ahead of Mandaloun in the race, giving Baffert what was then his seventh Kentucky Derby title. Baffert was subsequently banned for two years by Churchill Downs following the positive test.

Related
September 4, 2020
September 12, 2019
May 3, 2019
June 10, 2018
Most Popular