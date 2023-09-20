Melendez homers, McArthur stars as Royals hold off Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals reliever James McArthur earned his first big league win and first career save in a span of three days this week.

He didn’t get his first anything Tuesday night even though it may have been his best performance yet.

Inheriting a two-on, no-out mess in the eighth inning of a one-run game against Cleveland, the big right-hander proceeded to strike out the next three batters he faced, allowing Kansas City to eventually close out a 7-6 win over the Guardians.