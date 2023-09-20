 | Wed, Sep 20, 2023
Melendez homers, McArthur stars as Royals hold off Guardians

MJ Melendez homered and drove in three runs, James McArthur struck out three straight batters to end an eighth-inning threat, and the Royals held on to beat the Guardians 7-6 on Tuesday night. 

September 20, 2023 - 3:28 PM

Kansas City Royals pitcher Collin Snider (40) and catcher Logan Porter celebrate after the final out in a 7-6 win against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals reliever James McArthur earned his first big league win and first career save in a span of three days this week.

He didn’t get his first anything Tuesday night even though it may have been his best performance yet.

Inheriting a two-on, no-out mess in the eighth inning of a one-run game against Cleveland, the big right-hander proceeded to strike out the next three batters he faced, allowing Kansas City to eventually close out a 7-6 win over the Guardians.

