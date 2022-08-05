Merrifield says he’s vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada.

Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.

“I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto,” Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine.