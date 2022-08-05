 | Fri, Aug 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Merrifield says he’s vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

Whit Merrifield, who famously missed a four-game series in Toronto earlier this season while with Kansas City, announced he will be able to play in Toronto now that's he's vaccinated for COVID-19. Merrifield hinted earlier he only would get vaccinated if his team was in playoff contention.

By

Sports

August 5, 2022 - 2:04 PM

Whit Merrifield Photo by (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada.

Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.

“I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto,” Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine.

Related
August 3, 2022
August 3, 2022
July 22, 2022
July 14, 2022
Most Popular