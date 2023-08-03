Messi has third straight match with goal for Inter Miami

 | Thu, Aug 03, 2023
Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City. Messi scored seven minutes into the match then added a second strike in the 72nd minute.

August 3, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City in the first half of a Leagues Cup Round of 32 match at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi continues to add goals in bunches while still adapting to a new team.

Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

“Something I said early on when we started, with him the most difficult things have become easier,” Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said. “But we are talking about a player that at the highest level of competition scores 40 goals a season.”

