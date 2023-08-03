Messi has third straight match with goal for Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi continues to add goals in bunches while still adapting to a new team.

Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

“Something I said early on when we started, with him the most difficult things have become easier,” Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said. “But we are talking about a player that at the highest level of competition scores 40 goals a season.”