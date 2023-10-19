 | Thu, Oct 19, 2023
Messi out for Miami’s home finale

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi sat out for the team's regular season finale Wednesday against Charlotte. He has confirmed he wants to play in Inter Miami's final regular season game of the year Saturday but the club hasn't confirmed anything yet.

October 19, 2023

Lionel Messi. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi says he will play in Inter Miami’s season finale on Saturday, although the club hasn’t confirmed that is the actual plan.

Messi — who scored both goals for Argentina in its 2-0 World Cup qualifying win at Peru on Tuesday night — wasn’t in the lineup for Inter Miami’s final home game of its Major League Soccer season against Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Messi, dressed casually in a white T-shirt, was in the Inter Miami bench area with his teammates for Wednesday’s match after returning from Peru earlier in the day.

