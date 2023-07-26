 | Wed, Jul 26, 2023
Messi scores twice in first Inter Miami start

Lionel Messi scored twice and added an assist in his first start for Inter Miami, leading his new club to a 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. Messi scored both goals in the first 22 minutes, giving him three in his first 63 minutes for Miami. 

July 26, 2023 - 2:17 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has one lasting memory from Lionel Messi’s debut: the image of Messi running to embrace his family after delivering the game-winning free kick and cementing a new era for the club and Major League Soccer.

“That was for the fans. This community is hungry,” Mas said.

Messi’s follow-up performance Tuesday night against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup showed the impact that one player — the right player — can have on an entire club.

