 | Mon, Aug 07, 2023
Messi sparkles again for Inter Miami, takes down FC Dallas

Lionel Messi scored on another mesmerizing free kick in his third consecutive two-goal game for Inter Miami. The tying tally led to a victory over FC Dallas on penalty kicks in a Leagues Cup elimination game. 

August 7, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Lionel Messi (10) of Inter Miami CF battles for the ball in the second half during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Aug. 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images/TNS)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Each time Lionel Messi lined up for a free kick in his first road game for Inter Miami, thousands of fans packed into a stadium in the searing Texas heat stood and held up their cell phones, ready to record.

They all got video of a repeat of history.

Messi scored on another mesmerizing free kick in his third consecutive two-goal game for Inter Miami, a tying tally that led to a victory over FC Dallas on penalty kicks in a Leagues Cup elimination game Sunday night.

