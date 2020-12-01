Menu Search Log in

Metcalf, Wilson lead Seahawks past Philadelphia

DK Metcalf continued his remarkable rookie season with a 10-catch, 177-yard effort in Monday's 23-17 win over Philadelphia. The victory pushes Seattle to the top of the NFC West.

December 1, 2020 - 9:45 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DK Metcalf got extra motivation he didn’t even need.

Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 on Monday night.

Before the game, Metcalf said Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who coached Calvin Johnson in Detroit, compared him to the former Lions star.

