Mets’ Eppler resigns 

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler resigned as New York Mets general manager Thursday, and a person familiar with the probe said he is under investigation by Major League Baseball.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

The person did not disclose the nature of the probe, but the New York Post was first to report Thursday that Eppler is being investigated by MLB for improper use of the injured list.