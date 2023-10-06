Mets’ Eppler resigns 

 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Billy Eppler has resigned as New York Mets general manager. The New York Post was first to report Thursday that Eppler is being investigated by MLB for improper use of the injured list. His surprising resignation came three days after David Stearns was hired above Eppler as the Mets’ first president of baseball operations. 

October 6, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Pitcher Justin Verlander of the New York Mets, general manager Billy Eppler and agent Mark Pieper during Verlander's introductory press conference at Citi Field on Dec. 20, 2022, in New York City. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler resigned as New York Mets general manager Thursday, and a person familiar with the probe said he is under investigation by Major League Baseball.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

The person did not disclose the nature of the probe, but the New York Post was first to report Thursday that Eppler is being investigated by MLB for improper use of the injured list.

