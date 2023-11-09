Michigan is accused of stealing other teams’ signs, but why is that a big deal?

The football program at the University of Michigan, among the favorites to play for the national championship, has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as long as three seasons.

Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference, of which Michigan is a member, have been looking into the claims for nearly three weeks while the second-ranked Wolverines (9-0) continue their season. Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of any kind of improper scouting scheme in his program.

The NCAA investigation is likely to take weeks if not months. The next immediate step belongs to Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, who has had the job for about six months after a career in Major League Baseball and television. Conference bylaws give the commissioner broad powers to punish schools under its sportsmanship policy.