Michigan overpowers Washington for CFP title

The Michigan Wolverines put the kibosh on Washington's potent offense in Monday's College Football Playoff championship game. The Wolverines captured their first national title since 1997 with a 34-13 win.

January 9, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws against Michigan Wolverins linebacker Junior Colson in the CFP National Championship Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Photo by Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times/TNS

HOUSTON (AP) — Jim Harbaugh raised the championship trophy as gold and white confetti sprayed over his team and “We Are the Champions” blared.

Nine years after he took over at Michigan, Harbaugh delivered on the lofty expectations he brought with him to his beloved alma mater.

Blake Corum ran for 134 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Harbaugh and the top-ranked Wolverines — undeterred by suspensions and a sign-stealing case that shadowed the program — completed a three-year surge to a national title by beating No. 2 Washington 34-13 Monday night in the College Football Playoff.

