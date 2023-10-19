Mickelson claims more players want to play in LIV golf

Phil Mickelson sounded confident as ever Wednesday that more PGA Tour and European tour players would jump to Saudi-funded LIV Golf next year, even as the league was denied in its bid to get world ranking points.

“Do I think that? No. I know that’s going to happen,” Mickelson said at Trump Doral near Miami, site of the season-ending team championship.

“When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it,” he said. “Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and enjoying each other and the camaraderie and enjoying playing golf globally and all the benefits that come with playing this tour.”