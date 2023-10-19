 | Thu, Oct 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mickelson claims more players want to play in LIV golf

Phil Mickelson is sounding confident as ever that more players are willing to jump over to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League. LIV is wrapping up its second season at Trump Doral outside Miami for its team championship. 

By

Sports

October 19, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC in action during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on April 30, 2023, in Singapore. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images/TNS)

Phil Mickelson sounded confident as ever Wednesday that more PGA Tour and European tour players would jump to Saudi-funded LIV Golf next year, even as the league was denied in its bid to get world ranking points.

“Do I think that? No. I know that’s going to happen,” Mickelson said at Trump Doral near Miami, site of the season-ending team championship.

“When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it,” he said. “Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and enjoying each other and the camaraderie and enjoying playing golf globally and all the benefits that come with playing this tour.”

Related
June 7, 2023
August 16, 2022
June 14, 2022
March 2, 2022
Most Popular