Mickelson defends defection to Saudi golf league

BROOKLINE, Mass. — On the oval in front of the clubhouse at The Country Club, Phil Mickelson took part in a press conference on American soil for the first time since taking time away from golf in February.

Mickelson, who is making his 31st attempt at the major that has always eluded him, was front and center on Monday afternoon prior to the start of the 122nd U.S. Open.

But that wasn’t the primary topic of the question and answer session. Mickelson leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was the hot topic.