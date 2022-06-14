 | Tue, Jun 14, 2022
Mickelson defends defection to Saudi golf league

Phil Mickelson, among the most prominent golfers to begin playing a new golf league funded by the Saudi government, defended his decision, noting the "financial commitment" he and others are receiving for their decision.

Sports

June 14, 2022 - 2:32 PM

Phil Mickelson of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club Monday in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo by (Rob Carr/Getty Images/TNS)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — On the oval in front of the clubhouse at The Country Club, Phil Mickelson took part in a press conference on American soil for the first time since taking time away from golf in February.

Mickelson, who is making his 31st attempt at the major that has always eluded him, was front and center on Monday afternoon prior to the start of the 122nd U.S. Open.

But that wasn’t the primary topic of the question and answer session. Mickelson leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was the hot topic.

