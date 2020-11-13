Menu Search Log in

Middle school grapplers go for gold

Several Iola Middle School wrestlers continued their solid seasons Thursday at the IMS Invitational.

November 13, 2020 - 2:09 PM

Iola Middle School wrestler Isaac Hopkins, bottom, has his teammate Grady Doughtry in a precarious situation during their match at the IMS Invitational Thursday. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

Of the locals, Noah Schowengerdt took first place in the 105-pound division, Cole Mathews won the 141-147 group, while Isaac Hopkins was tops in the 141-148 group. Bryce Walden topped all comers in 265-270.

Humboldt Middle School wrestlers were a part of the action as well.

