Middle school grapplers go for gold

Several Iola Middle School wrestlers continued their solid seasons Thursday at the IMS Invitational.
Of the locals, Noah Schowengerdt took first place in the 105-pound division, Cole Mathews won the 141-147 group, while Isaac Hopkins was tops in the 141-148 group. Bryce Walden topped all comers in 265-270.
Humboldt Middle School wrestlers were a part of the action as well.
