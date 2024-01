Iola and Humboldt’s middle school basketball teams continued their hectic schedule over the weekend with both teams competing in Iola’s B team tournament on Saturday.

Then on Monday, Iola hosted Prairie View, while Humboldt opened the Tri-Valley League Tournament against Eureka.

In Iola, Mustang eighth-graders blitzed out of the gate to the tune of a 21-0 lead over visiting Prairie View.