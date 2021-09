YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team had an up-and-down evening Monday.

Marmaton Valley fell to host Yates Center in the A team contest, while defeating Crest.

Kylah Sander led Marmaton Valley in its 25-14 and 25-14 loss to Yates Center, with five points, followed by Jacee Mattox with four, Shelby Sprague with two and Emily Robertson with one.