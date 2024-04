MOUND CITY — Middle-schoolers from Iola, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center were at the Jayhawk-Linn Invitational Thursday.

Iola Middle School’s seventh-grade girls and eighth-grade boys both brought home team championships. Yates Center’s seventh-grade girls took second as a team as well.

Results follow.

Seventh Grade Boys

Team scores — 1. Wellsville, 124; 3. Marmaton Valley, 49; 6. Iola, 41; 12. Yates Center, 4