Middle-schoolers run past Santa Fe Trail

CARBONDALE — Hunter McDaniel ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns Thursday as Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders pummeled host Santa Fe Trail, 36-0.

The Mustang seventh-graders were equally impressive, cruising to a 42-0 shutout victory.

“Anytime you go to Santa Fe Trail and get two wins from both of our grade levels is a good thing,” Iola head coach Scott Ellis said. “Not only putting points on the board, but shutting them out is huge for our student athletes.”

Lucas Boeken added 56 yards and a score, while Broden Emerson added a 38-yard run. Braylon Keithly also had a 2-yard carry as Iola rushed as a team for 314 yards.

“McDaniel, Boeken and Emerson ran hard,” Ellis said. “The boys in the trenches did a great job blocking and opening up the holes.”

McDaniel scored on runs of 60, 60, 26 and 94 yards. Boeken’s touchdown came on a 36-yard scamper as Iola led 8-0 after one quarter, 22-0 at the break and 28-0 by the end of the third period.

“This team had our number last year but we turned the tide on them,” Ellis said. “McDaniel had the speed tonight. No one could catch him when he made it outside. But key blocks were what got him open.”

Emerson led the defense with nine tackles, followed by Spencer Sargent with seven and Theodore Beerbower and Henry Kramer with six apiece.

“We turned a corner tonight,” Ellis said. “I’m hoping the boys keep their confidence up.”

The eighth-graders will host Anderson County at about 6 p.m. Monday in a makeup game from Sept. 19.

IOLA’S seventh-graders led 22-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at halftime.

The offense was a model of efficiency, scoring four touchdowns on 11 snaps, while the defense accounted for three turnovers, four sacks and a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Axtin Chriestenson rushed for 36 yards on three carries, for a touchdown. Cade Curry added 32 yards and a touchdown on only two rushes. Milo Franklin rushed once for 20 yards, Austin Campbell added a 17-yard rush, Ty Shaughnessy had 15 yards on three carries and a touchdown. Mueller attempted only one pass, the 22-yard scoring strike to Chriestenson

Ellis said contributions up and down the lineup keyed the win.

“The offense executed well,” he said. “I’m proud of them for taking care of the ball tonight. Defensively, we didn’t let them breathe at all.”