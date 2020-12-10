Menu Search Log in

Minor League Baseball takes a hit as MLB plays hardball in the COVID-19 era

A significantly smaller Minor League Baseball system will be in place once play resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic. That leaves several communities in a lurch across the country.

By

Sports

December 10, 2020 - 8:56 AM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Minor league baseball hasn’t been able to take the field in more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When it finally returns, it will look a whole lot leaner.

That’s not an encouraging development for a sport that desperately needs to develop new fans at the grassroots level.

