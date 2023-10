PARSONS — Try with all their might, Iola High’s Mustangs couldn’t bash in the proverbial door Friday at Parsons.

Iola put forth a number of second-half challenges in their Class 3A playoff tilt, but the stingy Viking defense was there to thwart every attempt.

And with that, Iola’s season came to an end Friday on a cold, windy night, courtesy of the Vikings’ 20-0 shutout.