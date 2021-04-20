 | Tue, Apr 20, 2021
Missouri native pitches Tampa Bay past KC

Kansas City had no answers for Missouri native Josh Fleming on the mound Monday. Fleming pitched six innings of shutout baseball in the Rays' 4-1 win.

Carlos Santana of the Kansas City Royals dives safely back into first base after a caught fly ball during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Fleming pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kevin Kiermaier led a strong effort from the bottom of Tampa Bay’s batting order and the Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Monday night.

Fleming (1-1) struck out three in 5 1/3 innings, getting big cheers from friends and family who journeyed over from his hometown of Bridgeton, Missouri. The 24-year-old left-hander has allowed just one run in 10 1/3 innings this year.

“I didn’t hear them when I was pitching,” Fleming said. “Once I got taken out, I heard a big cheer. It was just awesome.”

