Missouri native pitches Tampa Bay past KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Fleming pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kevin Kiermaier led a strong effort from the bottom of Tampa Bay’s batting order and the Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Monday night.

Fleming (1-1) struck out three in 5 1/3 innings, getting big cheers from friends and family who journeyed over from his hometown of Bridgeton, Missouri. The 24-year-old left-hander has allowed just one run in 10 1/3 innings this year.

“I didn’t hear them when I was pitching,” Fleming said. “Once I got taken out, I heard a big cheer. It was just awesome.”