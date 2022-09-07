Mizzou, K-State rivalry renewed this Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman remembers when Missouri and Kansas State played every year in football, back before money-grabbing university administrators ushered in an era of conference realignment at the expense of deep-seated rivalries that in some cases stretched back a century.

The Tigers and Wildcats met for the first time in 1909, then found themselves together in the Missouri Valley Conference, where they would be joined at the hip as the league went through changes and expansions before becoming the Big 12.

It was in 2012 that the Tigers joined Texas A&M in leaving for the SEC, eschewing tradition, geography and shared culture for a spot in a more lucrative league. And for more than a decade, the Tigers and Wildcats — schools separated by about 4 hours of driving on Interstate 70 — have yet to play another game on the gridiron.