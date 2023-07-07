 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
MLB hosts HBCU All-Star Game 

Major League Baseball is opening its All-Star weekend in Seattle with a showcase game for top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The HBCU Swingman All-Star Classic was forged from an idea by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as a way to give a stage for players from HBCU schools that have lacked exposure.

July 7, 2023 - 3:34 PM

MLB Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Jr. embraces a member of the coaching staff during a workout session the day before the HBCU Swingman Classic during the 2023 All Star Week, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

SEATTLE (AP) — Ken Griffey Jr. holds a plethora of titles, especially in this part of the country. Hall of Famer. Cultural icon. The guy who made baseball in the Pacific Northwest relevant. Arguably, the greatest of his generation.

He even holds a title in association with Major League Baseball as a special adviser to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

But what’s most meaningful to Griffey currently is his association with Friday’s HBCU Swingman All-Star Classic that serves as the first major event of All-Star Game festivities, featuring players from 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

